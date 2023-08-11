After a stellar college career with Texas A&M that saw him win the Heisman Trophy and AP College Football Player of the Year, Johnny Manziel never really translated his college success into the NFL. In fact, his NFL career is marred by off-the-field problems magnified by his bipolar disorder diagnosis, drug addiction, and depression. The former Aggies star recently revealed his story in Netflix's documentary UNTOLD.

Given Manziel's controversial NFL career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Johnny Manziel's $457K former house in Avon, Ohio.

As the 22nd overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Browns had high expectations for the Heisman Trophy winner. Unfortunately, Manziel never lived up to the bill.

With the intention of resuscitating his NFL career, the Browns asked Manziel to reside in an Avon home, a place that would discourage him from returning to a partying lifestyle after his rehab, according to the New York Post. For the property purchase, Manziel shelled out $438,400 in 2015.

However, after another disappointing season that saw Manziel face assault charges, the Browns cut the first-round pick from the their roster. No longer playing for the Browns, Manziel had no reason to stay in Cleveland, prompting the former Aggies standout to sell his home in 2016.

Originally, Manziel listed the home in the market with an asking price of $489,900. But with no takers, the former Browns player reduced the price to $480,000. Since then, the home has gone through several owners. It was last sold for $457,000 in 2018.

Here are some photos of Johnny Manziel's $457K former house in Avon.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2006, Manziel's former house sits on 0.26 acres of land. It encompasses 2,751 square feet of living space and includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The Ohio home features a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a formal dining room, a laundry room, a home office, a family room, a game room with a pool table, and a primary bedroom with a luxurious bath.

While the interior of the home already seems comfortable, the comforts extend to the outdoors. The backyard features an outdoor lounge area with a firepit, a grilling station, and several outdoor sitting areas. However, the main highlight is the grassy spaces for golf that surround the home, which Manziel probably utilized to escape from his off-field troubles.

Although Manziel had a controversial end to his NFL career, he's still a first-round NFL Draft pick that had a stellar college career. In fact, after the NFL, Manziel still had the chance to play in the CFL and other minor leagues. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Manziel has a net worth of around $1 million.

Although Manziel no longer lives in this Ohio home, the former college football star is currently living in his home in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Johnny Manziel's $457K former house in Avon, Ohio.