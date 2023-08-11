Johnny Manziel's net worth in 2023 is $1 million. Manziel is a former professional football player who suited up for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL. Back in college, he was a Heisman Trophy winner, a Davey O'Brien Award winner, and AP College Football Player of the Year. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Johnny Manziel's net worth in 2023.

Johnny Manziel's net worth in 2023 is $1 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Johnny Manziel was born on December 6, 1992, in Tyler, Texas. He studied at Tivy High School, where he played football and baseball. During his high school career, Manziel passed for 7,626 yards and tallied 76 touchdowns. Furthermore, he also received 30 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns. For his efforts, Manziel was named Parade All-American and Mr. Texas Football.

With his accomplishments, Manziel was considered a three-star quarterback by ESPN. He received scholarship offers from Oregon, Rice, Stanford, Iowa State, Baylor, and Texas A&M. Originally, Manziel opted to attend Oregon. However, he eventually changed his mind to play for the Aggies and took up a major in business.

Johnny Manziel almost chose a baseball career

Apart from excelling in football, Manziel also considered having a baseball career. In the 2014 MLB Draft, Manziel was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 28th round with the 837th pick. However, he never signed with the Padres to play for Texas A&M Aggies football team.

Johnny Manziel's decorated college football career

After choosing Texas A&M, Manziel sat out the 2011 season as a redshirt freshman. However, in 2012, Manziel played the best football of his entire life. During the 2012 season, the quarterback threw for 3,419 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,181 yards with 19 scores.

But more importantly, he helped the Aggies secure an upset over top-seeded Alabama. Because of his contributions, Manziel was awarded the SEC Freshman of the Year, Davey O' Brien Award, Manning Award, and the coveted Heisman Trophy. Winning the Heisman Trophy made Manziel the first-ever freshman to win the award.

After a remarkable freshman year, Manziel played one more year for the Aggies. He threw for 4,114 yards and 37 touchdowns. Moreover, Manziel also rushed for 759 yards and added nine scores. For his efforts, Manziel was named to the First Team All-SEC.

Johnny Manziel's oil money myth

Back in Manziel's time, the NCAA had yet to implement the Name, Image, and Likeness policy, which would've allowed Manziel to earn money as a college athlete. Unfortunately, with the NIL policy yet to be in place, Manziel was disbarred from earning money off his rising stardom. In fact, Texas A&M was able to rake in $37 million in media and exposure.

However years later, according to Netflix's Untold: Johnny Football, Manziel revealed that he and his friend Nathan Fitch were able to earn money off sports memorabilia and signed merchandise. In the documentary, Manziel revealed he made $33,000 for doing so.

In order to cover up, Manziel used his oil family fortune. But in reality, Manziel never truly financially inherited his great grandfather's wealth.

Johnny Manziel's brief NFL career

With a historic college football career in the books, Manziel declared for the 2014 NFL Draft. However, Manziel was also a polarizing figure that NFL teams became wary of, preventing him from being a lottery pick. As a result, Manziel was only selected with the 22nd overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the first round.

Shortly after, Manziel signed his rookie deal with the Browns that ran for four years, worth $8.3 million with a $4.3 million signing bonus. The Browns were hoping that Manziel would be the star that would turn the franchise around.

However, Manziel never lived up to the bill. The Heisman Trophy winner had a disappointing rookie season. Manziel completed 18 passes on 35 attempts for 176 yards to go along with two interceptions. Moreover, he also rushed nine times for 29 yards and a single touchdown. With a poor rookie season, it wasn't surprising that Manziel's work ethic and the missing passion for football were starting to surface.

After an awful rookie season, Manziel showed signs of improvement on the field. In the 2015 season, he completed 57.8 percent of his 223 pass attempts for 1,500 yards to go along with seven touchdowns. Manziel also rushed 37 times for 230 yards.

Unfortunately, injuries and off-the-field woes ultimately ended his NFL career. It was around this time that Manziel sold his house in Avon, Ohio.

Johnny Manziel's off-the-field issues

Manziel's partying habits and drug abuse led to his downfall. In fact, the Browns' first-round pick had to pay nearly $20K in damages for the destruction caused by his party in a Los Angeles rental home.

However, it was a domestic violence charge that prompted the Browns to cut ties with the former Aggies star. Manziel was accused of domestic violence and assault by ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley.

Johnny Manziel's career in the CFL

After a controversial NFL career, Manziel was offered to play for the CFL's Hamilton Tigers. However, Manziel would only sign with the team if the Tigers upgraded his salary to at least $500,000, which was the same amount previous Tigers quarterbacks have earned. This caused a standoff between two parties until Manziel eventually signed a two-year deal with Hamilton.

After five forgettable games with the Tigers, the team eventually traded him to the Montreal Alouettes. Manziel passed for 1,290 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.

Unfortunately, Manziel was eventually banned from the CFL after failing to attend meetings with health and mental medical professionals. While signing with the Tigers, Manziel was obliged to meet with medical professionals to treat his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

Johnny Manziel plays in the AAF

After another controversial exit from the CFL, Manziel settled with an offer to join the Alliance of American Football, which is a minor football league. Although it seemed like Manziel was set to join the San Antonio Commanders, due to his affiliation with the Aggies, the Commanders released the rights to the former Heisman Trophy winner. This led to Manziel being assigned to play for the Memphis Express.

Unfortunately, the AAF announced that it was ending its operation during the midst of its inaugural season due to an issue with the league's payroll firm according to ESPN. Based on Forbes, Manziel was paid $70,000 for playing for the Express in the AAF. If the league continued for two more seasons, Manziel would've received $180,000 more.

Johnny Manziel joining the FCF

After the demise of the AAF, Manziel joined the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football League. FCF is an indoor American football league. Manziel has played for the Zappers for two seasons.

Thus far, he completed 24 passes out of 50 attempts for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He's undoubtedly being cheered on by Manziel's girlfriend, Kenzie Werner.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Johnny Manziel's net worth in 2023?