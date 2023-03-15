It only came to light recently, but it turns out the Los Angeles Clippers’ charter flight was struck by lightning last month. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Feb. 25 with the team Denver-bound as shaking and rattling occurred before a big bang was heard.

“The plane dropped in altitude several times and shrieks could be heard from passengers in what some staffers called one of the worst moments they’ve experienced on a flight,” ESPN’s Ohm Ohm Youngmisuk wrote. “… Shortly after the Clippers landed safely in Colorado, the team saw a mark that took some of the paint off the tail of the Delta Air Lines plane — the result of a midair lightning strike.”

It happened right at the start of what was to later become a five-game losing streak following LA’s trade deadline additions. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue could only joke about it.

“Our luck was so bad, we even got struck by lightning,” Lue said.