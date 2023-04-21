Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Kevin Durant is one of the most unguardable players in the league today. Other than having 13 All-Star selections, Durant also has two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, one NBA MVP, and four scoring championships. With a lethal scorer like Durant, have you ever wondered how the two time NBA champion lives? Well, wonder no more. This article will feature Kevin Durant’s former home, a $12.15 million mansion in Malibu, CA.

After spending his first few years in Oklahoma, Durant made an infamous move to play for the Golden State Warriors during the 2016 free agency. In the process, he joined Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to make the Warriors an ultimate championship contender. Although Durant’s move came with criticism from NBA fans around the world, his move led to two consecutive NBA championships.

In 2018, after winning his second consecutive NBA title, Durant purchased a 5,136 square foot property for $12.05 million. But after a disappointing championship campaign in 2019 filled with injuries, Durant opted for a fresh start as a free agent. Not only did the two time NBA champion sign with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019 offseason, he also sold off his Malibu home initially for $13 million. However, Durant settled with a $12.15 million sale to Anthony Zuiker, the brains behind the CSI television series.

Here are some photos of Kevin Durant’s $12.15 million former mansion in Malibu, CA.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor.com

Durant’s 5,136 square foot oceanfront mansion has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Originally built in 1976, the home also features several glass windows to allow the resident to have a good look at the ocean, especially from the dining area. Furthermore, the mansion also contains rooms for exercise, massage, wine, library, and film. It was ultimately a relaxing home for the 13 time All-Star to stay in, especially after the amount of hate he received for joining the Warriors.

Fast forward to today, Durant’s Brooklyn stint was uneventful, resulting in zero championship wins, let alone a Finals appearance despite teaming up with NBA superstar Kyrie Irving. Currently, he is set to pursue a championship after headlining a blockbuster trade to the Phoenix Suns. Given that Durant is one of the best scorers in NBA history, he’s also one of the highest paid NBA players today. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Durant has a net worth of $200 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Kevin Durant’s former $12.15 million mansion in Malibu, CA.