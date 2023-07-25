Kyle Lowry has established himself as one of the best guards in the NBA. He is a NBA champion and a six-time All-Star. With a solid ongoing NBA career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kyle Lowry's $5.12 million former house in Toronto.

Back in 2017, the Raptors believed that Lowry was one of the key pieces to their championship goals. As a result, they rewarded the All-Star guard with a three-year deal worth $100 million. With the intention of settling down in Toronto, it was only natural that Lowry picked up a house in the area. The property purchase made the NBA champion shell out $5.25 million, as per Toronto Star.

Two years after winning his first NBA championship with the Raptors, Lowry already had plans of moving away from Toronto. As a result, the six-time All-Star opted to list the home with an asking price of $5.3 million. But with no takers, Lowry reduced the price and settled with a $5.12 million sale. With a reduced selling price, Lowry suffered a loss. Months later, Lowry would eventually take his talents to the Miami Heat. However, fast-forward to 2023, and the Heat are considering trading Lowry.

Here are some photos of Kyle Lowry's $5.12 million former house in Toronto.

Photos courtesy of: blog TO

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Lowry's former home encompasses 9,700 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Inside the home, there's an elevator, a spacious living room with a fireplace that shares the same floor with the dining area, a pair of kitchens, including the main one which is equipped with top-quality appliances, a media room, a game room a sauna, and an enormous master bedroom with a luxurious bathroom.

While the property's main features are found inside the home, there still some things to like about the outdoors. The backyard includes a waterfall and a yard filled with various plant life, including trees.

Lowry is one of the most respected NBA players in the league, going from bench player to an All-Star. As a result, the NBA champion can certainly afford to live in a luxurious home with several lucrative NBA deals. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lowry has a net worth of around $100 million. Apart from lucrative NBA deals, the NBA champion also earns from various endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kyle Lowry's $5.12 million former house in Toronto, Canada.