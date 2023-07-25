Kyle Lowry has established himself as one of the best guards in the NBA. He is a NBA champion and a six-time All-Star. With a solid ongoing NBA career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kyle Lowry's $5.12 million former house in Toronto.

Back in 2017, the Raptors believed that Lowry was one of the key pieces to their championship goals. As a result, they rewarded the All-Star guard with a three-year deal worth $100 million. With the intention of settling down in Toronto, it was only natural that Lowry picked up a house in the area. The property purchase made the NBA champion shell out $5.25 million, as per Toronto Star.

Two years after winning his first NBA championship with the Raptors, Lowry already had plans of moving away from Toronto. As a result, the six-time All-Star opted to list the home with an asking price of $5.3 million. But with no takers, Lowry reduced the price and settled with a $5.12 million sale. With a reduced selling price, Lowry suffered a loss. Months later, Lowry would eventually take his talents to the Miami Heat. However, fast-forward to 2023, and the Heat are considering trading Lowry.

Here are some photos of Kyle Lowry's $5.12 million former house in Toronto.

Photos courtesy of: blog TO

Lowry's former home encompasses 9,700 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Inside the home, there's an elevator, a spacious living room with a fireplace that shares the same floor with the dining area, a pair of kitchens, including the main one which is equipped with top-quality appliances, a media room, a game room a sauna, and an enormous master bedroom with a luxurious bathroom.

While the property's main features are found inside the home, there still some things to like about the outdoors. The backyard includes a waterfall and a yard filled with various plant life, including trees.

Lowry is one of the most respected NBA players in the league, going from bench player to an All-Star. As a result, the NBA champion can certainly afford to live in a luxurious home with several lucrative NBA deals. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lowry has a net worth of around $100 million. Apart from lucrative NBA deals, the NBA champion also earns from various endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kyle Lowry's $5.12 million former house in Toronto, Canada.