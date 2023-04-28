Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

After starring in college by becoming a recipient of the Heisman Trophy, Lamar Jackson successfully translated his college success into the NFL. As the resident quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, he earned the NFL MVP in 2019. Furthermore. He’s also had two Pro Bowl appearances and one All-Pro team selection. The Ravens rewarded Jackson in the 2023 offseason with a five-year contract extension for $260 million. With Jackson’s MVP caliber, have you ever wondered how the Ravens star lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Lamar Jackson’s $1.26 million mansion in Owings Mills, Maryland.

After the Baltimore Ravens selected Jackson 32nd overall in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he immediately made his intentions clear about settling in Baltimore by informing ESPN that his first NFL payroll purchase would be a home in the city. As a result, the first-round draft pick acquired a mansion located in the Owings Mills neighborhood. The purchase made the Ravens quarterback shell out $900,000 for the nearly 8,000-square-foot home. Currently, it serves as Jackson’s primary residence that also houses his mother and brother.

Here are some photos of Lamar Jackson’s mansion currently worth $1.26 million in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Jackson’s 7,995-square-foot estate includes eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Originally built in 1996, the property features large windows, a recreation room, a gym, an office, a wet bar, a spacious living room, a decent dining room, a three-car garage, and many others.

Outside Jackson’s Maryland home, the property’s backyard includes a swimming pool, plenty of green spaces, and an outdoor patio. Moreover, the property’s location is ideal for Jackson, given that it’s only 20 minutes away from the Ravens’ practice facility.

Given that Jackson is a former NFL MVP, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live in a luxurious home. Jackson’s net worth is around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, his five-year contract extension with the Ravens will certainly increase his net worth very quickly. Aside from his lucrative paychecks from the NFL, he also earns from his various endorsement deals, including a major deal with Oakley.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lamar Jackson’s $1.26 million mansion in Owings Mills, Maryland.