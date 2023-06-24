Lil Wayne, also known as Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., is one of the most talented rappers today. He is known for various hit singles such as Lollipop, Love Me, Annihilate, and many others. Lil Wayne also has five Grammy Award wins to his name. With a decorated career in music, have you ever wondered how a hit rapper like Lil Wayne lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Lil Wayne's $22.5 million mansion in Miami Beach, Florida.

Back in 2018, Lil Wayne had just released his 12th studio album called Tha Carter V. Later that year, he rewarded himself by picking up a luxurious Miami Beach home. The purchase cost him $16.8 million.

Fast forward to 2022, Lil Wayne decided to let go of the same property by listing it on the market with an original asking price of $29.5 million. But with no takers, the five time Grammy Award winner cut the price to $22.5 million before successfully unloading it at that amount, per people.com.

Here are some photos of Lil Wayne's $22.5 million mansion in Miami Beach, Florida.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 2017, the massive beach home sits on 0.55 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 10,278 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The luxurious beach home features an elevator, a movie theater, a wine cellar, a spacious living room with easy access to the outdoors, a pair of kitchens including a gourmet and a chef's kitchen, a family room that leads to a dining area, and a master bedroom that features a distinct walk-in closet.

While the home's interior is already impressive, there's also plenty to admire about the property's outdoors. The backyard features an outdoor grilling station, several covered patios, a swimming pool, a resort style courtyard, and a boat dock.

With five Grammy Awards under his belt, it isn't a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Although he no longer owns this beach home, he sure did receive a decent amount of profit for selling the place. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lil Wayne has a net worth of around $170 million.

While Lil Wayne will no longer own the Miami beach home, he still has a Hidden Hills mansion, which he bought in 2021 for $14.5 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lil Wayne's $22.5 million mansion in Miami Beach, Florida.