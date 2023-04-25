Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Back in the day, Magic Johnson was one of the biggest superstars in the NBA. As part of the Los Angeles Lakers Showtime era, Johnson won five NBA championships and five Finals MVPs. Moreover, he was also named NBA MVP three times. With the 12-time All-Star’s legacy on the hardwood, have you ever wondered how an NBA legend like Johnson lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Magic Johnson’s $11.5 million mansion in Moraga Estates, Los Angeles, CA.

Originally built in 1981, Johnson acquired the home a year after winning his first NBA championship with the Lakers for $600,000. Johnson would live in the luxurious 10,666-square-foot property until 1990. Afterward, the five-time NBA champion decided to sell off the property for $2 million in order to buy another mansion. Fast forward to today, the mansion is owned by real-estate sales agent Nancy Ellin, who acquired the property for $4.4 million in 2004. Ellin originally listed the mansion for a whopping $14.5 million. With no takers, she has reduced the selling price to $11.5 million since then.

Here are some photos of Magic Johnson’s $11.5 million mansion in Moraga Estates, Los Angeles, CA.

Photos courtesy of: Redfin

The $11.5 million mansion contains six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The mansion is big enough to have a game room, a decent living room, and many others. Among its amenities inside the mansion, it is headlined by a basketball court. Moreover, a basketball fan would appreciate one of the mansion’s walls, which was signed by several NBA legends.

Aside from the features inside the home, the property is also big enough to contain a backyard that features a swimming pool, a firepit, and a patio. As a result, Johnson probably enjoyed several open spaces during the time he lived there.

Johnson has long retired from the NBA. However, with several business ventures and a stint as the Lakers’ general manager, retirement has been kind to the five-time NBA champion. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnson has a net worth of around $620 million. As per reports, Johnson still lives in a lavish mansion, this time located in Beverly Park in Southern California.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Magic Johnson’s $11.5 million mansion in Moraga Estates, Los Angeles, CA.