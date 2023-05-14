Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Margot Robbie has risen to worldwide fame in recent years thanks to notable films such as Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street, Babylon, Birds of Prey and many others. She is also a two-time Oscar nominee. With Robbie’s success on the big screen, have you ever wondered how a Hollywood star like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Margot Robbie’s $3.5 million home in Los Angeles, California’s Hancock Park.

Around the time Robbie starred in I, Tonya, she purchased a home in Hancock Park with now-husband Tom Ackerley, who Robbie met on the set of Suite Francaise. Robbie shelled out at least $2.7 million for the property in 2017. Four years later, the couple decided to list the same property for $3.5 million on the market.

Here are some photos of Margot Robbie’s $3.5 million home in Hancock Park.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 2016, Robbie’s 3,364 square-foot property includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The two-story home features a wine cellar, reliable security system, pet room, living room with a fireplace, dining area, balcony and gourmet kitchen.

Outside the home, the property’s backyard includes a garden, swimming pool, outdoor patio, poolside bath and a two-car garage that has been transformed into a cabana. With the house’s amenities, you can tell why the Oscar nominee once decided to settle in this home.

Robbie’s rise to prominence in Hollywood saw her earn various starring roles in many notable films. Furthermore, her efforts would give her two Oscar nominations.

It isn’t a surprise that Robbie is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world. She has a net worth of around $40 million. However, that figure is expected to rise, given that she is starring in Barbie, one of July’s highly anticipated films.

In addition to Robbie’s success, her husband, Ackerley, has also enjoyed success as a film producer. He earned a producing credit for I, Tonya, and is a producer on Barbie.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Margot Robbie’s $3.5 million home in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, California.