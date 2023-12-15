Mark Cuban a part owner of the Dallas Mavericks and purchased a mansion in 2018. Here's your chance to see how a billionaire like him lives.

For quite some time, Mark Cuban gained popularity as a successful business mogul and as an owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. Just recently, Cuban made headlines after deciding to sell majority of his stake on the Mavericks to Miriam Adelson. However, Cuban will still continue to have a say in the team's basketball operations.

Given Cuban's contributions to the Mavericks' success, have you ever wondered how a basketball executive like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Mark Cuban's $19 million mansion in Laguna Beach, Calif.

After drafting a generational NBA talent in Luka Doncic during the 2018 NBA Draft, Cuban celebrated by purchasing a mansion in Laguna Beach. For the property purchase, Cuban shelled out $19 million. Although still quite pricey, Cuban managed to snap up the mansion on a “bargain” price, after it was originally listed in the market for as much as $26 million.

Here are some photos of Mark Cuban's $19 million mansion in Laguna Beach.

Cuban's mansion encompasses 8,000 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms.

The mansion contains plenty of eye-catching features fit for a billionaire like Cuban. Some of the features include a good-sized living room, an eat-in kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a handful of sitting areas.

While the interior was well-designed, the main attraction of the property is its outdoor space. With easy access to the terrace, thanks to the glass sliding doors, the property's terrace contains plenty of lounge areas, a swimming pool, an outdoor barbecue station, a dining area, and a breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean. Given the property's amazing outdoor space, Cuban should have no problems enjoying some much-needed fresh air.

Cuban is a successful business mogul that has allowed him to reach billionaire status. As a result, it isn't surprising that the former majority stake owner of the Dallas Mavericks can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Forbes, Cuban has a net worth of around $6.2 billion.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mark Cuban's $19 million mansion in Laguna Beach.