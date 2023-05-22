Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest people in the world. He is a businessman and serves as the CEO of major social media platform, Facebook. With Zuckerberg’s successful entrepreneurial career, have you ever wondered how a billionaire like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Mark Zuckerberg’s $59 million mansion in Lake Tahoe, California.

Zuckerberg first acquired a part of the $59 million property by buying a $22 million mansion in December 2018. A month later, the Facebook CEO would also acquire the property next door, which saw Zuckerberg shell out $37 million.

The larger property, which Zuckerberg purchased for $37 million, encompasses over 7,000 square feet of living space for the main mansion alone. Originally constructed in 1964, the larger property also has two other guesthouses sitting on the land which increases the living space by 4,000 square feet.

On the other hand, the smaller property bought by Zuckerberg at $22 million, is situated on 3.5 acres of land. Moreover, the property also features guesthouses.

In order to keep the acquisition under the watchful eyes of the public, Zuckerberg utilized a corporate entity to complete the transaction. In fact, all parties involved were reportedly required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Here are some photos of Mark Zuckerberg’s $59 million mansions.

In total, the two properties combined for $59 million. Furthermore, they also encompass 17,342 square feet of living space. Mark Zuckerberg’s property acquisitions also include 15 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. His homes include spacious living rooms, modern kitchens, decent dining areas, a games room with a library, and sizable lounge areas.

Outside the homes, the property’s backyard is as spacious as it gets. Zuckerberg’s property includes a swimming pool, lake loading docks, a spa, an outdoor dining area, an outdoor kitchen, and plenty of green spaces similar to an ecopark. Furthermore, the property should allow Zuckerberg to enjoy breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe. Given the compound’s size, the Facebook founder should have no problems feeling cramped up in his property. Moreover, he certainly has easy access to the outdoors.

Mark Zuckerberg is considered to be one of the richest people in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth around $90 billion. As a result, the Facebook founder can easily afford to live a luxurious lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mark Zuckerberg’s $59 million mansion.