Matthew Stafford is considered as one of the most respected quarterbacks in the NFL today. He is a Super Bowl champion and a former NFL Comeback Player of the Year with a Pro Bowl appearance. With Stafford’s accomplishments in the NFL, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Matthew Stafford’s $10.5 million home in Hidden Hills, California.

After helping the Los Angeles Rams secure the chip at Super Bowl LVI, Stafford rewarded himself a year later by buying a 11,320 square foot home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood. Originally, the asking price was $13.7 million. However, the Super Bowl champion was able to negotiate the price and shelled out $10.5 million for the Hidden Hills estate instead.

Here are some photos of Matthew Stafford’s $10.5 million home in Hidden Hills, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 1988, Stafford’s 11,320 square foot home includes eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It features floorings made of hardwood and stone, a wet bar, a gourmet kitchen equipped with modern appliances, a library with a fireplace, a wine cellar, a spacious living room, and many others.

Given that the home was once a winery called Wine Vineyards, there are plenty of green spaces for Stafford should he become interested in gardening. Wine Vineyards once claimed they could produce 300 cases of red wine per year. Aside from a surplus of green spaces, the property’s backyard also includes a swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor grilling station, and many others.

With the tough demands of performing well during the NFL regular season, it isn’t a surprise that Stafford opted to settle in a luxurious home like this one. In fact, the Super Bowl champion isn’t the only Rams player residing in the Hidden Hills neighborhood. Other Rams players include Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Sean McVay, and Jalen Ramsey.

Although the luxurious home was quite pricey, the Rams star can easily afford it. After a championship debut season with the Rams, Stafford inked a lucrative four year contract extension that can pay him as high as $160 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stafford has a net worth of around $80 million. Aside from his lucrative salary from the Rams, he also earns from various endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have one Matthew Stafford’s $10.5 million home in Hidden Hills, California.