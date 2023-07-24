Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is going through a difficult time of his career right now. The 35-year-old is preparing for his 15th year in the NFL after Stafford had his previous season ended by a scary spinal column injury. The Rams are also coming off a difficult 5-12 season after winning the 2022 Super Bowl.

Through these tough times, his biggest supporter on the sidelines is Kelly Hall, his wife of eight years. The pair have had a fairytale romance and it is due time to better know the star QB's wife. Without further ado, here is Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Hall.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Hall

As stated previously, this pairing has had a fairytale story. Just like many couples in the world, they met in college. Matthew Stafford was attending the University of Georgia as their star quarterback, while Kelly Hall was the cheerleader for the Bulldogs.

This was the classic story of a blonde cheerleader dating a star quarterback, but unlike most movies where this pairing ends up breaking up, this couple has been going strong. They have survived thick and thin, so it is important to better understand their story and know Kelly Hall better.

Kelly Hall's early life

Kelly Hall was born in Atlanta, Ga., in May of 1989. Her family actually had some football connections even before she met the future Lions and Rams quarterback. Kelly was born last and has two siblings. Jennifer Hall is her sister and Chad Hall is her brother, both a few years older than Kelly.

Chad is the family's connection to football, as the 35-year-old spent three years playing wide receiver for three different NFL teams. Unfortunately, he did not make much of a career, but he is still involved with the Buffalo Bills as wide receivers coach.

On the other hand, Kelly was more interested in medicine. She was very popular and became a cheerleader in high school and at the University of Georgia, but her primary concern was nursing school. She became a registered nurse in 2014, and since then, she has been primarily supporting her husband and taking care of their children, outside of their career.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Hall started dating in college

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)



In terms of their story, it all began on the college campus, as said before. Soon, the classic relationship between the cheerleader and star of the football team grew, and after eight years of their relationship, in 2014, the couple were engaged.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At the time, Stafford was playing for the Detroit Lions, and he would remain with the squad in 2015 when the couple actually got married. It was done in Georgia, clearly close to the heart for both of them, and the ceremony was magnificent. Also, due to a deal that her husband has, all attendees of the wedding came back home with some wedding favors – a pair of Nike shoes.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Hall's family grows

Since the wedding, Kelly and her husband have had mostly peaceful times in their private life. In March of 2017, Kelly gave birth to twin daughters Chandler and Swayer. However, clearly not ready to stop at just two kids, the married couple decided to further expand their young family.

Just 1 1/2 years later, in August of 2018, Kelly gave birth to a little sister to Chandler and Swayer, named Hunter Hope. After that, unfortunately, tragedy struck the Stafford household.

Kelly Hall is diagnosed with benign brain tumor

In April of 2019, just a couple of months after the birth of their third child, Kelly Hall took to Instagram to state that she doctors diagnosed her with a benign brain tumor that needed to be removed. The family was in disarray and Kelly was also trying to explain to their fans what exactly happened.

Apparently, she had strong headaches for a very long time, and it took her a few months to figure out what exactly was going on. After she could not take it anymore, she finally decided to go to the ER, where further testing showed that she is very sick.

On the 21st of April, Kelly had a grueling 12-hour surgery and, thankfully for everyone involved, she was able to make it out. Her recovery took a lot of time, and Matthew decided to take a leave of absence from the Detroit Lions, his then team in the NFL.

However, that was key to the full recovery of his wife, as he was able to be there for his family. Fortunately, almost three years later, Kelly has still not developed any new tumors, so the operation was a clear success.

Kelly Hall has a health scare

After multiple reports of Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly Stafford having cancer for a second time, she has debunked those reports. via IG: @/kbstafford89 pic.twitter.com/6muDknPii2 — ethan – Detroit Sports Fan (@det_sports_fan_) July 24, 2023

In July 2023, Kelly had a health scare. She was feeling sick, and doctors originally diagnosed her with a stomach bug. However, the symptoms did not go away, so she went underwent tests to see what was wrong. Thankfully, the tests ruled out cancer. All this was going on while Matthew was involved in a contract controversy with the Rams.

In the ever-turbulent world of celebrities, finding a marriage that has lasted so long without many public hitches is rare. Thus, here is to hoping that Matthew Stafford and Kelly Hall spend so much more time together with their family.