Matthew Stafford's net worth in 2023 is $150 million. Matthew Stafford is the current quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams. In his 15-year career, he has already set multiple NFL records and won a Super Bowl. For this article, let’s take a look at Matthew Stafford’s net worth in 2023.

Matthew Stafford’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $150 Million

Matthew Stafford’s net worth in 2023 is $150 million. This is according to numerous reputable outlets, including according to Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder Stafford could afford to buy a $10.5 million mansion.

The 15-year NFL veteran started out his career at Highland Park High School in Texas where he was a five-star recruit. He was considered the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2006.

Matthew Stafford's career at the University of Georgia

Stafford then committed to the University of Georgia to join the Bulldogs football team, playing for three seasons. He passed for 7,731 yards with 51 touchdowns while rushing for 207 yards with six touchdowns in his three-year collegiate career.

Stafford was named a First-team All-American in 2008 and was MVP of the 2009 Capital One Bowl. He also received the University of Georgia’s 2006 Offensive Newcomer of the Year Award and was named to the 2006 SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman Team.

Matthew Stafford is drafted by the Lions

He eventually decided to leave school early to join the 2009 NFL draft, where the Detroit Lions selected him with the first overall pick. Stafford signed a six-year, $72 million rookie contract that included $41.7 million guaranteed.

Stafford helped the Lions snap a 19-game losing streak on Sept. 27, 2009, with a 19-14 victory over the Washington Redskins. He then scored five touchdowns in a single game, beating Dan Marino as the youngest quarterback to achieve the feat. He finished his rookie season with 2,267 passing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford only played in three games the following season after he injured his right shoulder, requiring season-ending surgery.

For the 2011 season, Matthew Stafford led the Detroit Lions to a 10-6 record to qualify for their first playoff appearance since 1999. He finished the year with 5,038 passing yards with 41 touchdowns and was named as a Pro Bowl alternate for the NFC.

He also was the 2011 Pro Football Weekly Comeback Player of the Year, AP Comeback Player of the Year, NFL Comeback Player of the Year and NFL Alumni Quarterback of the Year. Stafford's fellow players ranked him 41st on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2012.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Matthew Stafford signs $53M extension with the Lions

On July 7, 2013, Stafford signed a three-year, $53 million extension with the Lions. The contract included a $27.5 million signing bonus and a guaranteed amount of $41.5 million.

In the 2014 season, Stafford led the Lions to another playoff appearance after an 11-5 slate in the regular season. He led the NFL in game-winning drives that season as he finished with 4,257 passing yards with 22 touchdowns. He was also named to his first Pro Bowl, replacing the injured Peyton Manning. Stafford shined in the NFL's all-star game, throwing for 316 yards and two touchdowns en route to offensive MVP honors.

Matthew Stafford signs $135M extension with the Lions

On August 28, 2017, Matthew Stafford became the NFL's highest-paid player after signing a five-year, $135 million contract extension. The deal included $92 million guaranteed and a $50 million signing bonus.

Despite Stafford’s stellar production in following seasons, Detroit failed to make great strides, missing the playoffs from 2017 to 2020.

Matthew Stafford is traded to the Rams

Super Bowl championship vibes for Matthew Stafford 💯 (via @RamsNFL) pic.twitter.com/qQck4LFxjb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 14, 2022

On March 18th, 2021, the Lions traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and future draft picks. In his first season in L.A., Stafford led the Rams to a 12-5 record and a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stafford threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 1:25 left to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. With the win, Stafford set a record for quarterbacks with having the most career losses before his first Super Bowl win.

Stafford's second season in L.A. was one he would like to forget. Stafford suffered a spinal contusion and only played in nine games as the Rams missed the playoffs.

Following the season, Stafford's wife, Kelly Hall, said in he podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Hall, that Stafford was having difficulty connecting with the young players on the Rams. Hall walked back her comments in another episode, saying that she basically spoke out of turn.

According to Spotrac, Matthew Stafford has earned over $300 million during his career. Once his current contract is over, that total will balloon to $422 million if he and the Rams do not rework his contract or the Rams don't release him.

Nevertheless, did Stafford's net worth in 2023 surprise you?