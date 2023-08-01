Michael Fassbender has garnered several acting performances in the big screen. Some of his notable movies include Steve Jobs, X-Men: First Class, Shame, Prometheus, Assassin's Creed, and many more. Fassbender is also a two-time Oscar Award nominee.

Given Fassbender's acting success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Michael Fassbender's $2.35 million apartment in Lisbon, Portugal.

Back in 2017, Fassbender starred in a pair of movies, including Song to Song and The Snowman. But around the same year, the X-Men star also picked up a luxurious apartment in Lisbon. For the property purchase, Fassbender shelled out £1.7 million or $2.35 million. As per Evening Standard, the property seems to be more expensive than the other properties nearby.

Here are some photos of Michael Fassbender's $2.35 million apartment in Lisbon.

Photos courtesy of: Celebrity Homes

Fassbender's luxurious duplex apartment encompasses 400 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms. Some of the indoor features include a spacious living room, several indoor lounge areas, a handful of dining and meeting areas, and much more.

Outdoors, the property's backyard features a swimming pool and a private terrace garden. In addition to the private garden, there's also a dining area. While it seems like a minimalist getaway apartment, the property's location should also allow Fassbender to enjoy breathtaking views of the Tagus River and a glimpse of the streets of Lisbon.

With the home's amenities, it isn't surprising that the X-Men star alongside his wife Alicia Vikander have called it home. With plenty of fresh air and natural light, it seems like the perfect place for the power couple to unwind from the grueling demands of Hollywood life. Perhaps he was able to recoup there after crashing at the LeMans Race.

Fassbender is a highly respected actor, especially thanks to his notable performance as Magneto in the X-Men film series. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the X-Men star has a net worth of around $40 million. As a result, there's no question that Fassbender can certainly afford to live in a luxurious home like this one.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Michael Fassbender's $2.35 million apartment in Lisbon.