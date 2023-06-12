Hollywood actor Michael Fassbender made his second appearance in the iconic French event, Le Mans Race — a 24-hour car race — but got into a scary crash with his Porsche 911.

Deadline reported that Fassbender crashed his Porsche 911 into a barricade on Sunday, June 11, which cut his time in the race short (he was about 15 minutes away from ending his six-hour slot). Luckily, he was not injured in the crash. According to Eurosport, he was able to get back into the car and back to the pits before exiting the race.

After the crash, Proton Competition tweeted, “We are gutted! Car #911 is no longer running the Le Mans 24 race. [A] few minutes before the end of his stint #MichaelFassbender lost control of the car and went into the barrier with no chances to repair the damage. Le Mans was [not] kind to us this year!”

Michael Fassbender began his career in Zack Snyder's 300 in 2007 as Stelios and has since become one of the world's most celebrated actors. He would appear in the likes of Inglourious Basterds, 12 Years a Slave (he earned an Oscar nomination for this role), and Steve Jobs (earning him his second Oscar nomination). While a celebrated dramatic actor, Fassbender has also made his way into the franchise pocked of the industry. He played the role of Magneto in four X-Men films while also starring in two entries in the Alien franchise, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. Next up, he'll appear in David Fincher's The Killer and Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins in which he stars as a soccer coach tasked with turning around the American Samoa national team.