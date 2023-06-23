There are a ton of perks when you're the richest athlete to ever step foot on Earth. Michael Jordan sold his basketball team for billions, a $29 million mansion that he doesn't mind hasn't been sold for almost a decade, one of the rarest cars in the world… The list goes on.

But one of the most expensive single purchases Jordan ever made with his money to date was on an $80 million yacht named ‘Joy'. What's more, that's not even the only yacht Jordan owns. He also has a $21 million yacht called ‘Mr. Terrible', which is pretty fitting when you compare the two yachts he has to his name.

First acquired by Jordan in 2016, the vessel spans 230 feet in length and outlines at almost 10 feet. Its maximum speed is 16 knots while its cruising speed is 12 knots. He was first spotted cruising with the yacht on his way to the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy with some of his closest friends. Lastly, the superstructure is built of Aluminum, the decks are made of Teak wood, and the entire ship is insulated with glass aluminum to accommodate the changing weather and was specially developed by Bannenberg & Rowell Designs.

Amenities inside Michael Jordan's yacht

Michael Jordan named this yacht Joy for a reason. Anything that can bring him or anyone joy can be found inside his yacht. For starters, it comes in five decks, eight cabins, an indoor jacuzzi, a movie theater, a spa, and a stunning dining room. One of the biggest perks of this yacht is the owner's pavilion. This is where you'll find the yacht's penthouse suite, personal office, and a terrace to check out the best views of the ocean.

If you plan to stay active while on the yacht, it has you covered too. It also comes with a gym and an indoor basketball court. After all, what more can you expect from the yacht of one of the greatest basketball players in the world?

When it comes to maintenance, Joy definitely doesn't come cheap. There's a crew of around 19 people onboard the ship 24/7 and costs $800,000 a week to maintain as per Marca. Luckily, this yacht isn't exclusive to Jordan or his friends and family. In fact, anyone can rent Joy for a week. All you'll need is $840,000!

Take a look below at some of the pictures of Michael Jordan's super yacht.

Photos courtesy of: Boatsafe.com

