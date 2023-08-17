Michael Oher rose to fame after his life story was depicted in the Oscar Award-winning film, The Blind Side. Oher went from struggling with homelessness to a Super Bowl Champion in the NFL as an offensive lineman.

Given Oher's popular life story, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Michael Oher's $1.3 million house in Brentwood, Tenn.

After playing his first few seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Oher would take his talents to Tennessee by suiting up for the Titans. As a result, it isn't surprising that Oher also acquired a new house in the city in 2014.

The Super Bowl XLVII champion shelled out $1.3 million to acquire the house. The $1.3 million purchase is considered a bargain after the house was originally priced at $1.43 million.

Here are some photos of Michael Oher's $1.3 million house in Brentwood.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Photos courtesy of: The Tennessean

Originally constructed in 2007, Michael Oher's house sits on 2.1 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 8,126 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Some of the property's main features include a home office, a formal dining room, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a home theater, a family room, a game room with a pool table, and a primary bed suite with a luxurious bath.

While most of the property's main features are inside the home, there's also plenty of green spaces surrounding the home. In fact, the cozy abode seems like a good place for Oher to unwind from the grueling NFL season.

As of late, things haven't been good between Oher and his family in contrast to what The Blind Side depicted. In fact, it seems like Oher is suing his conservators Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy and denying the movie's integrity. This dramatic fallout is certainly putting tensions between the Tuohy family and the Super Bowl champion.

After winning Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens, Oher played for the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers. Since then, he has been out of the NFL. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Oher has a net worth of around $12 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Michael Oher's $1.3 million house in Brentwood.