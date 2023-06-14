Michael Porter Jr. had an up and down road in the NBA playoffs. Fortunately, his teammates picked up the slack in this year's NBA Finals. With Porter Jr.'s importance in the Nuggets rotation, have you ever wondered how the Nuggets player lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Michael Porter Jr.'s $4.75 million condo at the Four Seasons Hotel in Denver.

In the 2020-2021 season, Porter Jr. had a breakout year that saw him average a career-high 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per outing. For his efforts, he was rewarded with a five-year contract extension, worth $173 million and could

potentially skyrocket to as much as $207 million, per NBA.com.

After a stellar season, Porter Jr. treated himself by acquiring a luxurious condo at Denver's Four Seasons Hotel. The purchase cost the Nuggets player $4.53 million, according to Realtor. It's worth noting that the Nuggets' vital cog bought the property from Curtis Fentress, one of the architects of the Denver International Airport.

Here are some photos of Michael Porter Jr. ‘s $4.75 million condo at the Four Seasons Hotel in Denver.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of Architectural Digest

Made first available to the public in 2013, as of this writing, the condo is valued at $4.75 million. Moreover, the condo includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It features a spacious living room that shares the same floor as the dining area. Inside the condo, there is also a gallery hall, a family room, a modern kitchen, and a master bedroom with a sleek bathroom. Furthermore, the home should allow Porter to enjoy breathtaking views of the city and the mountain ranges of the famed Rocky Mountains.

Apart from the condo's amenities, Porter Jr. also gets to enjoy several amenities of the building as a resident. These include a rooftop swimming pool, private elevators, a fitness gym, and a spa.

With the overall amenities, it's easy to see why Porter Jr. picked up the luxurious condo. It probably allows him to rest from the physical and mental demands of the grueling NBA season. As a bonus, his apartment is also just in walking distance from the Nuggets' Ball Arena.

Porter Jr. is a key piece in Michael Malone's rotation. Furthermore, he was a promising prospect in the NBA that allows him to bag lucrative paychecks. As a result, it isn't a surprise that he can afford to live in a luxurious apartment like this one. According to Fresherslive, Porter Jr. has a net worth of around $35 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Michael Porter Jr. ‘s $4.75 million condo at the Four Seasons Hotel in Denver.