Michael Vick was a talented NFL player. However, people would also agree that he also carved out a controversial career that saw him plead guilty to dog-fighting charges, which Vick has openly regretted. Nevertheless, no one can take away that Vick is a four-time Pro Bowler, a NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and a Bert Bell Award winner.

Given that Vick is one of the most polarizing figures in NFL history, have you ever wondered how a former NFL player like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Michael Vick's $2.4 million home in Plantation, Fla.

Now retired, Vick has lived a quiet life. In fact in 2018, he settled down with his family after picking up a Florida home. The property acquisition cost the former Falcons star $2.38 million.

However, after living there for three years, Vick has decided to unload the property by listing it in the market with an asking price of nearly $2.4 million. While Vick won't be earning a huge profit, it looks like the former NFL star is just planning on unloading the property.

Here are some photos of Michael Vick's $2.4 million home in Plantation.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Originally constructed in 2018, the home sits on one acre of land. Furthermore, it encompasses at least 6,000 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

The home features tall ceilings, a spacious living room, a media room that shares the same space with the home's modern kitchen, a good-sized dining room, and a master bedroom with a walk-in closet.

While the home’s interior is already impressive, the amenities don’t stop there. The backyard features a basketball court, a swimming pool, a kitchen, and a five-car garage. In addition to the home’s overall amenities, the property’s location is also ideal. Just nearby, the new homeowner can easily drive to several establishments and schools.

Although Vick filed for bankruptcy back in 2008 after pleading guilty, the NFL star has found a way to financially recover thanks to the NFL reinstating him. This allowed him to earn millions from stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vick has a net worth of around $16 million. As a result, it isn't a surprise that he can afford to live in a home like this.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Michael Vick's $2.4 million home in Plantation.