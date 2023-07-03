Former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick recently spoke about his dogfighting scandal that resulted in a two-year break in his NFL career, and explained one thing he regrets from that time period.

“I wish I had a father figure or somebody in my life – and I did, too, for the most part – but not to the point where somebody was like, ‘Yo, man, you can really screw all this up,” Vick said on Tyreek Hill's podcast, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Ain't nobody came and said, ‘Bro, you can screw all this up.' One person [did], I won't say his name.”

Michael Vick said he accepts what his actions caused. He spoke about his mindset during his time away from the NFL.

“The whole time like I was gone I thought they was gonna wait on me, but that was wishful thinking,” Vick said on Tyreek Hill's podcast, according to Florio. “Like, I really thought like they was gonna wait for me to get back and all this would be over and then I step back in, be the starter, and we just move on like nothing ever happened. But that's not reality. And I was hoping for something that just couldn't happen.”

Vick came back to the NFL with the Eagles. The Falcons did not wait on Vick to return. They picked up Matt Ryan, and he had a successful career with them. Vick had a solid year with the Eagles in 2010, but did not stick around as a starter for much longer.