Miles Teller has made a name for himself in the big screens. He has starred in various notable films such as Whiplash, Fantastic Four, The Spectacular Now, Top Gun: Maverick, Bleed For This, and The Divergent film series. With Teller’s remarkable performances, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Miles Teller’s $7.5 million home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

A year after starring alongside Hollywood action star Tom Cruise in the highly successful Top Gun: Maverick, Teller would reward himself by buying a Pacific Palisades mansion that encompasses 6,622 square feet of living space. The purchase made the Top Gun star shell out $7.5 million.

Here are some photos of Miles Teller’s $7.5 million home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 2015, Teller’s house has undergone renovations since then. The 6,622 square foot home includes

five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It features high ceilings, a decent living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a modern gourmet kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, a gym, a movie theater, and several family rooms.

Outside the home, the property includes a backyard filled with green spaces, which are ideal for gardening or for installing a swimming pool. Furthermore, Teller should have no problems in getting some fresh air in his home’s roof deck or the balcony. With the property’s location, Teller can easily enjoy breathtaking views of the ocean, the hills that surround his property and a glimpse of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Due to Teller’s busy lifestyle, it isn’t a surprise that he purchased a luxurious home like this one to get away from the demands of a Hollywood star. But more importantly, Teller can certainly afford a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Teller has a net worth of around $12 million. Aside from Teller’s own successful acting career, his wife Keleigh Sperry who also resides with him carved out a respectable career as an actress and model.

Apart from the $7.5 million Pacific Palisades home, Teller also owns a home in Studio City, an asset he bought in 2016.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Miles Teller’s $7.5 million home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.