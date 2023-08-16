Neil Patrick Harris is a popular actor who has appeared in various programs such as Gone Girl and television series Doogie Howser, M.D. However, it's safe to say that Harris's popularity skyrocketed when he starred in the hit television series How I Met Your Mother. Furthermore, he is also a five-time Primetime Emmy Award winner.

Given Harris' success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 million former house in Harlem.

Back in 2013, Harris had a busy year after starring in a pair of movies such as The Smurfs 2 and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2. Around the same time, the How I Met Your Mother star also decided to move into his Harlem home with his family. For the property acquisition, he took out $3.6 million from his pockets, according to the New York Post.

But fast forward to 2022, Harris is ready to move on from his Harlem residence. He originally listed the property in the market with an asking price of $7.33 million. But with no takers, the five-time Primetime Emmy Award winner reduced the price to $7.1 million to successfully sell the Harlem abode.

Here are some photos of Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 million former house in Harlem.

Photos courtesy of: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Harris' former house was originally constructed in 1908. The Harlem home encompasses 8,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The main house features tall ceilings, a living room, a classic bar, a home theater, a good-sized primary bedroom with a sleek bathroom, and a chef's kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances. It is not known if there are any puppy stains. It's worth noting that the kitchen was designed for Harris' husband David Burtka, who is a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef.

Outdoors, the property features a rooftop terrace. The terrace is spacious enough to hold a sitting area and ana dining area. Furthermore, the new homeowner also has sufficient space to do some gardening activities.

Harris is a very seasoned actor with several starring roles to his name. He even lent his voice to a cameo appearance in the hit animated movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as one of the many versions of Spider-Man. As a result, the five-time Primetime Emmy Award winner can certainly afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Harris has a net worth of around $50 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 million former house in Harlem.