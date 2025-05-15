Jordon Hudson is putting the pom poms down. The former college cheerleader announced to her cheer squad that she would no longer be a member amid the headlines involving her and her boyfriend, Bill Belichick.

The heartfelt letter was written in December 2024 but was published by the Washington Post on May 14.

“In my office and in my household, we uphold the philosophy of ‘Team; Teammate; Self,’” she wrote.

She began apologizing for seemingly dismissing her teammates and but that her “actions were not guided by selfishness.”

“At times, I am sure to many of you it may have felt at some point this season that I was selfishly putting my needs above the needs of the team, or of my teammates,” Hudson wrote.

“I hope you can all understand that my absences were symptomatic of my commitment to put the needs of my other ‘(teams)’ above my own needs for recreation,” Hudson said. “Selfishly, I always would have preferred to be in the gym, with all of you, doing what I love: cheerleading.”

“With that being said, it is important to me that you all hear ‘the news’ from me directly,” Hudson wrote before announcing that because of her “inability to prioritize” this particular team, she would be resigning.

She added that she is aware of “all of the ‘baggage’ that comes with having me around; from the interlopers at practice, to the subsequent media exploitation, to the lack of dependability.”

This part of the letter felt as though she was giving up cheerleading for her high-profile relationship with Belichick.

“During this time,” Hudson went on, “I have faced a slow, exterior erasure of my strong, individual identity. I can’t thank you [enough] for helping keep that in tact by embracing me, for me. It is so difficult for me to give up my time with you, because I feel like I am giving up a part of myself in the process.”

Jordon Hudson Interrupts Bill Belichick's CBS Interview

Hudson interrupting Belichick's CBS interview was what catapulted a lot of recent headlines regarding the couple. The former cheerleader interrupted when CBS Tony Dokoupil asked how the couple met. Belichick made a statement via The University of North Carolina where he coaches football following the backlash.

“I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” the statement read.

“After [this] occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.”

CBS responded with its own statement.

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview,” a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement on X. “There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”