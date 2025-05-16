Taylor Swift and Blake Lively became friends in 2015, and because of the actress's legal drama, the friendship has had some ups and downs. Swift was subpoenaed for Lively's case against Justin Baldoni. Lively is suing Baldoni for allegedly sexually harassing her and creating a smear campaign against her during their time on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni was a director in the film and played the male lead, Ryle Kincaid. The Gossip Girl alum played the female lead, Lily Bloom. Baldoni is suing Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million. He alleges that they are trying to tarnish his reputation.

So, how is Taylor Swift involved?

News broke earlier this week that Swift would be subpoenaed in the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni. Lively allegedly referred to Swift as one of her “dragons” in text messages to Baldoni. The director also claimed that he was “summoned” into meeting with Swift and Reynolds in Manhattan so that Lively could get her changes to the script approved.

Swift's song “My Tears Ricochet” appears in the film which is based off of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel of the same name. However, insiders tell multiple outlets that the megastar had nothing to do outside of music licensing for the film.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024,” the spokesperson told CNN on Friday (May 9).

“The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case,” the spokesperson added.

How is Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship?

The actress and singer have been friends for years and Swift is the godmother of Lively's children she shares with Reynolds. However, since the legal battle, their friendship has been “halted” according to PEOPLE.

“Taylor wants no part in this drama,” the source continued.

While the friends are “taking some space,” another insider told the publication that they are “not no longer friends.” So, there is still some hope for Swift and Lively's friendship.

The legal battle has also done damage to Swift's circle including her best friend Gigi Hadid.

“Gigi feels terrible that her close friend is being pulled into the legal drama,” says a Hadid source per the outlet. “Gigi is closer to Taylor and has definitely taken her side in this whole drama. Gigi doesn't want to get involved in this whole ordeal, but she is closer to Taylor and has distanced herself from Blake although she still considers her a friend.”

Lively and Baldoni's case is set to go to trial in March 2026.