Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are prepared for the holidays. The couple will be adding football to their Thanksgiving and Christmas Day menu as the NFL schedule revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the field during the 2025 holiday season.

Kansas City will be away for Thanksgiving to take on the Dallas Cowboys, and for Christmas Day, they will host the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

The official X accounts for the Chiefs had some fun on social as they tagged Post Malone, who is a Cowboys fan but collaborated with Swift for their Grammy-nominated “Fortnight.” In the announcement, they trolled Malone and put a Chiefs jersey on him.

“See you guys at Thanksgiving!” the official Chiefs account wrote.

For their Christmas Day announcement, they also had some fun and posted a photo of Chiefs' defensive tackle Chris Jones, “Let’s make this the loudest silent night of all time,” the Chiefs account wrote.

Let’s make this the loudest silent night of all time 😤 pic.twitter.com/Msi0BtkZdf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

In addition to the Chiefs playing the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, The Green Bay Packers will be playing the Detroit Lions and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens. For Christmas Day, the Cowboys will be at the Washington Commanders and the Lions at the Minnesota Vikings.

How Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent The Holidays Before?

The couple started dating in the summer of 2023 and made their hard launch at a Chiefs game in September. This will be their third year as a couple entering the holiday season. In 2023, they did not spend Christmas together as Swift was in South America for her record-breaking Eras Tour and Kelce stayed in Kansas City for football. However, for Christmas that year, the couple was able to spend some time together as the singer attended the Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

The following year, Swift and Kelce had a more traditional Thanksgiving and they spent time together with both of their families combined. Jason Kelce also joined with his family as they celebrated at Swift's home in Nashville.

“Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families,” a source told PEOPLE of Swift and Kelce's plans.

“Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year,” a source adding that Andrea and Scott Swift were also in attendance at Taylor's Nashville estate. “[Travis' brother] Jason was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special.”

“It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together,” the source said.

That year, Swift chose to spend time with friends and family for Christmas Day and opted not to attend the Chiefs game where they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-14.

It's unclear if Swift will be in the suite cheering Kelce as over the past two years it has been up in the air on which game she would attend.

The 2025-2026 season will begin with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Cowboys on September 4. The Chiefs first season game will be Friday, September 5, against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.