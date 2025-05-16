Some may consider Timothée Chalamet's girlfriend Kylie Jenner “good luck” to the New York Knicks against the Boston Celtics ahead of Game 6. After all, they won Game 4 with her and Chalamet in attendance. But former Knicks guard Chris Childs isn't ready to crown her as “good luck.”

Speaking to TMZ ahead of Game 6, Childs downplayed the social media star's impact on the game, instead crediting Knicks players like Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson.

“C'mon now. That's reaching a little too far!” he said of Jenner being a “good luck charm” for the Knicks. “If anybody is a good luck charm, it's the players on the court. It's Jalen and Josh and all the other guys that are good luck charms because they're the ones that have to get out there and get the job done.”

TMZ notes that Chalamet and Jenner are expected at Game 6 between the Knicks and Celtics. If New York can put Boston away, Childs may give into the theory.

Unlike Amar'e Stoudemire, Childs isn't ready to crown Chalamet the “next Spike Lee.” His reasoning does make sense, as Lee has been a fan for decades. “Spike's been there for what, 30 years now?” Childs explained, saying Chalamet “has a long way to go, but I'm glad he's there.”

Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet be at Knicks-Celtics Game 6?

By all accounts, it does sound like Jenner and Chalamet will be at Game 6. The Knicks and Celtics are back in New York City at Madison Square for their game on May 16, 2025.

The location of the game doesn't matter too much to Chalamet. He attended Game 5 in Boston two days after going to Game 4 at the Garden.

He is a die-hard fan, so expect him to be at the remaining games. If the Knicks win, they will advance to the next round of the playoffs. If they don't, the series heads back to Boston for Game 7 in a win-or-go-home scenario.

Recently, Chalamet has been rubbing shoulders with other legends in the Knicks sphere. He has been spotted hanging with Spike Lee at games. He also linked up with Amar'e Stoudemire, who he first met over a decade ago while he was still a teenager.

The Knicks are coming off their biggest loss of the series. They were beaten by 25 points in Game 5 in Boston. Brunson, who has been one of their highest scorers, fouled out after getting called for five in the third quarter. Hart led the way with 24 points. Still, the team was blown out.