Kayla Nicole is speaking out about trauma, abuse, and how it impacts women's lives.

“Lifting up every woman impacted by predators, abusers, & those we trusted 2 protect us,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday (May 15). “If current events are reopening old wounds, it doesn’t mean you’ve lost ur progress. It’s ok 2 feel.”

“The media has been draining to say the least, & for survivors of domestic violence, can be significantly triggering. Remember you do not have to watch this egregious content on loop. Log out.”

While Kayla Nicole did not name her ex-boyfriend, Travis Kelce, or Sean “Diddy” Combs in her message, the recent high-profile trial began this week with several celebrities and fans speaking out amid the alleged abuse Casandra “Cassie” Ventura endured amid their 11-year romantic relationship with Combs.

Kayla Nicole Talks About Social Media Backlash

This is not the first time that Kayla Nicole has delivered a vulnerable message to her followers online. The sports reporter and fitness model received a lot of backlash when her ex-boyfriend, Travis Kelce, got into a new relationship. Kelce and Kayla Nicole dated from 2017-2022 and he is now dating Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating the singer in 2023.

Amid the backlash, Kayla Nicole took to Instagram to talk about self-love and resilience during a time where social media was attacking her.

“It’s always been really important for me to use my platform, not to create division, but to elevate and unite women, Black women specifically,” she said before beginning her note titled “Dear Black Girl” which she shared on her Instagram account.

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love,” she began the address. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They'll say you're too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough.”

Kayla Nicole continued, “They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart.”

She's also spoken out on podcast such as Angel Reese's Unapologetically Angel last year when told fans how it feels receiving the criticism.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos didn't impact me, even to this day,” Kayla Nicole told the Chicago Sky star. “You could go to my most recent posts and people would be debating why I am worthless.”

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued adding that celebrity status has a lot to do with the extra attention. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

“I think the combination of everything is the perfect storm to make you want to disappear from the world entirely,” she said.