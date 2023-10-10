Nicki Minaj is one of the most well-known rappers today. She has released some hit singles including Super Bass, Anaconda, Barbie World, Tukoh Taka, and etc. Minaj is also a 10-time Grammy Award nominee.

Given her popularity, have you ever wondered how a world-class rapper like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Nicki Minaj's $9.7 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During Minaj's rise to fame, Minaj opted to rent out homes around Los Angeles. This included a nearly $10 million mansion in Beverly Hills, where she lived with her husband Kenneth Petty and her son. Around this time, Minaj was shelling out around $39,500 on a monthly basis.

Here are some photos of Nicki Minaj's $9.7 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Zillow

Originally constructed in 1986, the mansion sits on nearly half an acre of land. The home itself encompasses 7,000 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Some of the home's main features include an entrance hall with an art gallery, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a family dining room, several lounge areas, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a study room, and a master bed suite with a massive walk-in closet and a luxurious bath.

While the interior of the property is already impressive, the same can be said of the outdoor space. The backyard features a swimming pool with a spa, a lounge, and plenty of green spaces filled with grassy lawns and various plant life.

Minaj is a highly respected rapper that has released several hit singles throughout her career. As a result, it isn't surprising that the 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist could afford to live in a rental mansion like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Minaj has a net worth of around $150 million, which should probably grow even more when Minaj releases Pink Friday 2 on Nov. 17.

Early on, Minaj has been renting several mansions including this $9.7 million mansion and a $35,000-a-month mansion also in Beverly Hills. But just late last year, Minaj finally stopped renting homes and decided to buy her first mansion in Hidden Hills, a neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Super Bass rapper shelled out $19.5 million for this one.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Nicki Minaj's $9.7 million mansion in Beverly Hills.