Nikola Jokic is arguably the best center in the league today. The two-time MVP has led the Denver Nuggets to the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since joining the NBA. Aside from back-to-back MVPs, Jokic also has five All-Star game appearances, five All-NBA selections, and a Western Conference Finals MVP. With Jokic establishing himself as the best center in the league, have you ever wondered how an international basketball sensation like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features what we know about Nikola Jokic’s home in Denver.

Given that Jokic has been good at keeping his personal life private, little is known about his home in Denver. Nevertheless, we do know that Jokic lives in a three-bedroom home. He resides with his wife Natalija Jokic (they also have a baby together) and his brothers Nemanja and Strahinja Jokic. There’s no information about how much the back-to-back MVP paid to live in the Denver neighborhood.

Here are some photos of Nikola Jokic’s home in Denver.

Photos courtesy of: Strange Buildings

It’s unknown when the property was completed and how big the home encompasses. However, based on the photos alone, it seems plenty big enough for Nikola Jokic to welcome guests. In fact, we do see that the home features a sizable dining area that shares the same floor with the living room. Furthermore, it looks like the home also boasts of high ceilings, which are perfect for Jokic’s stature. At nearly seven feet tall, Jokic should have no problems worrying about bumping his head into any obstacle.

Aside from the home’s sleek features in terms of the interior, there seems to be plenty of room as well outdoors. The backyard features three balconies and an outdoor barbecue grilling station. The Joker's wife can be seen utilizing the grilling station with one of the brothers often taking up the role of the “grill guy.” Furthermore, it seems like the property also has plenty of green spaces filled with grassy lawns and trees. With the home’s amenities, it seems like the perfect place for Jokic to unwind from the grueling demands of the NBA season.

Nikola Jokic is currently an elite center who serves as the face of the Denver Nuggets. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that he deserves to live in a comfortable home like this one. Jokic has a net worth estimated around $30 million. Aside from his lucrative NBA paychecks, he also earns from various endorsement deals.

Aside from his apartment in Denver, Jokic also owns a home back in Sombor, Serbia. The property is still under construction. The Sombor property was originally composed of five plots of land with five different houses. However, the back-to-back MVP opted to have those demolished in order to build a brand new home.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Nikola Jokic’s home in Denver.