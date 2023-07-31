While good looks help, Orlando Bloom has proven that he can certainly act on the big screen. Bloom has notably starred in The Lord of the Rings franchise and the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. He is also a Teen Choice Award winner, an MTV Movie Award winner, and a BAFTA Award winner. With Bloom's accomplishments, have you ever wondered how an actor like him lives? Orlando Bloom makes a stylish appearance on screen, so it's no wonder the Orlando Bloom mansion is similarly striking. Let's go inside the Orlando Bloom home. This article features Orlando Bloom's $9 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Back in 2017, Bloom starred in multiple films such as Unlocked, S.M.A.R.T Chase, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, and Tour de Pharmacy. Despite a busy schedule, he managed to do some real estate shopping by picking up a Beverly Hills mansion. The property purchase cost the Lord of the Rings star $7 million.

However, two years later, Bloom announced his engagement with world class singer Katy Perry. As a result, the Caribbean star opted to move on from his property. The Orlando Bloom mansion was listed on the market with an asking price of nearly $9 million.

Here are some photos of Orlando Bloom's $9 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Homes and Gardens

Originally constructed in the 1960s era, what was the Orlando Bloom home has gone through several renovations since then. The home encompasses at least 4,000 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms.

Bloom's Beverly Hills estate features tall glass windows, a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a formal dining room, a family room, and other features.

While the home's interior is already impressive, the amenities don't stop there. Some of the backyard special touches include an infinity edge swimming pool, a large al fresco dining area, and plenty of landscaped green spaces.

With a home like this, it isn't surprising that a decorated actor like Bloom chose to live here. The luxurious estate seems like a good place to escape the stress of Hollywood life.

Bloom made a name for himself in the industry with several starring roles. As a result, it isn't surprising that the MTV Movie Award winner can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Bloom has a net worth of around $40 million.

Although Bloom is planning to unload this $9 million Beverly Hills estate, he and Perry decided to upgrade to a $14.2 million mansion in Montecito, California.

This is all the information that we have on Orlando Bloom's $9 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.