While the first half of 2024 saw very uneven performances at the box office, Inside Out 2 has not experienced these struggles Pixar's latest film has enjoyed a record-breaking run in its first two weeks in theaters and eclipse the first film's success. It doesn't appear to be slowing down, either, as the animated feature looks poised to break the $1 billion mark in record time.

Sequel Appeal

The Friday box office update for Inside Out 2 confirmed the film had grossed $863.1 million worldwide by the end of Thursday, officially surpassing the first Inside Out's overall worldwide haul of $859 million according to Deadline. It comes on the heels of cracking the top 10 highest-grossing animated features at the U.S. domestic box office, booting 2013's Frozen from the number 10 spot.

Additionally, Inside Out 2 is projected to cross the $900 million by the end of business on Friday and is ultimately expected to cross the $1 billion mark by the end of the weekend. If Inside Out 2 can hit $1 billion by then, it would be the fastest any animated films has reached that milestone in cinema history.

It would also make Inside Out 2 the first film of 2024 to cross $1 billion and the first in nearly a year. The last film to hit $1 billion at the box office was Barbie, which released on July 21, 2023, and grossed $1.446 billion over its theatrical run, despite strong competition from Oppenheimer which, itself, made $976.1 million over its entire run.

More Records

Outside of potentially crossing $1 billion in record time, Inside Out 2 has already broken a variety of other box office records in its relatively short time in theaters. One example was the 35 percent drop from opening weekend into its second weekend in theaters, which was reported as the best “hold” at the box office for any film that opened at $150 million or higher.

Inside Out 2 success has been reflected overseas, as well, with examples including it breaking all-time opening records in markets such as Colombia and Turkey and the second-biggest debut in Latin America ever.

It remains to be seen, though, if Inside Out 2 will have the legs to make a run at Incredibles 2 to become the highest-grossing Pixar film in history. The 2018 sequel ended its theatrical run with around $1.242 billion, becoming the studio's highest-grossing film ever and landing it at number five on the top 10 highest-grossing animated films in history. If Inside Out 2 can maintain the pace it has over its first two full weeks in theaters, it could make a potential run at the studio's record, though only time will tell.

Inside Out 2 is in theaters.