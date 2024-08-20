The first deleted scene from Inside Out 2 features another new emotion: Shame

A video from Entertainment Weekly features director Kelsey Mann talking about the Inside Out 2 deleted scene and some sketches of the art. It was going to take place near the end of the movie and features Riley playing “Never Have I Ever.”

“In this version, you'll see Anxiety and Shame together,” Mann said. “They're kind of a pair in this one. And we got drawn into this idea of Riley's shame getting out of control, causing a storm. There is an element here that is still in the final film, but rather than a shame spiral, we ended up making it really about Anxiety.

“It just simplified the film and put the focus on one character — the character of Anxiety, versus having this split focus between Anxiety and Shame,” he added.

The sketches show a bunch of kids together playing “Never Have I Ever.” Recorded versions of the lines can be heard as they discuss shoplifting, playing hooky, cheating on a math test, and stealing their mom's credit card.

Inside Riley's mind, the emotions are worried that high schooler Valentina thinks Grace is “cool.” This leads to Riley and her friends having a giant fight. It culminates with Grace exposing Riley's crush on a video game character. Riley then gets embarrassed as her shame takes over.

What is Inside Out 2 about?

Inside Out 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Pixar's 2015 movie. It picks up a few years after the first film, as Riley is heading into being a teenager and dealing with the new emotions that arise during that period.

Riley attends a weekend hockey camp with her two best friends, Grace (Grace Lu) and Bree (Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green). However, after learning they will be attending a different high school than her, Riley faces a moral dilemma. Does she stick with her friends, or does she try to impress the high schoolers?

Concurrently, Riley's emotions have their world turned upside down when new ones arise. Anxiety (Maya Hawke) leads the way and is joined by Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).

Anxiety attempts to take control of Riley's life in Inside Out 2, banishing the OG emotions, Joy (Amy Poehler), Disgust (Liza Lapira), Fear (Tony Hale), Anger (Lewis Black), and Sadness (Phyllis Smith).

The Pixar movie has been a huge hit in theaters. It has already made over $1.6 billion worldwide and is the highest-grossing movie of 2024. Deadpool and Wolverine — which was also released by Disney — is the only other movie to make over $1 billion. Despicable Me 4 ($848 million) and Dune: Part Two ($711 million) were not far behind.

Inside Out 2 also leads the domestic box office, grossing $642 million to date. Deadpool and Wolverine is still in second place, grossing $546 million so far in its young run.

While Shame did not make the cut in Inside Out 2, the box office success could lead to another sequel. Perhaps it will be there that Shame makes its proper introduction into the series.