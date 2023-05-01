Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Phil Mickelson has made his mark as a professional golfer. In the past, he has ruled the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, and The Open Championship. With a decorated golf career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Phil Mickelson’s former $8.1 million mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, San Diego, California.

Hailing from San Diego California, it isn’t a surprise that Mickelson considers the county his home. In fact, the golf star once resided in a beach home since 1999, where he and his wife shelled out around $1.7 million. The couple eventually sold this property for $2.8 million in 2012. The couple then moved into a mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, which is still in San Diego county. As per reports, the couple purchased the mansion for $6 million. Seven years later, the property was listed on the market for as much as $12 million. But with no takers, the listing price was reduced to $7.1 million in 2012. But fast forward to today, the property is valued at one million dollars higher.

Here are some photos of Phil Mickelson’s $8.1 million mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, San Diego, California.

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Mickelson’s $8.1 million property sits on 9,500 square feet of living space. The mansion includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Some of the mansion’s features include a fitness gym, a library, and a spacious family room.

Outside of his mansion, Mickelson should have had no problem enjoying the outdoors. The property’s backyard includes an outdoor kitchen, a golf course, a swimming pool, and a garage that can house his luxurious car collection.

Mickelson can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of around $300 million. In fact, the golf star even signed a massive $200 million deal with LIV Golf to become the highest paid golfer in the world. Apart from his lucrative paychecks from golfing, Mickelson also earns from his bevy list of endorsement deals.

In fact, apart from his luxurious home in Rancho Santa Fe, Mickelson also reportedly purchased a property in Jupiter Island, Florida in 2020. The home started construction in the same year, but Mickelson intends to move in once his youngest son finishes high school.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Phil Mickelson’s former $8.1 million mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, San Diego, California.