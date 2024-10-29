Leaders at Prairie View A&M release their strategic plan to make the Texas HBCU a ‘top 10’ public HBCU by 2035. According to U.S. News & World Report rankings, Prairie View A&M currently holds the spot of number 14 among state-funded HBCUs. Prairie View A&M was ranked as the best value HBCU in Texas.

The plan for Prairie View A&M to become a “premier” public HBCU is called the “Journey to Eminence.” President Tomika P. LeGrande released the plan publicly this fall. In order to carry out this goal, the university would need to increase things such as graduation rates, faculty resources, and spending per student, which, according to President LeGrande, would require more funding from the state, federal government, and donors. She says the plan is more than just a numerical value; it also aims to establish the university as a research-intensive national model for student achievement.

“Everything that we will do at Prairie View is focused on making sure that we are delivering on being a public good,” LeGrande said. “That we are providing opportunity and access to students, but we're giving them a quality experience, graduating them at high rates, and helping them get employment or graduate school soon after graduation.”

Here are some of the key takeaways from the Journey to Eminence plan:

Double-digit growth in graduation rates: President LeGrande hopes to grow Prairie View A&M’s six-year graduation rate closer to 62%, which is the national average. According to the Texas A&M system, 43% of Prairie View undergraduates who began college in 2017 earned degrees in six years.

More campus housing: On the university’s website, Prairie View A&M says that its residential halls can house over 5,000 students. Last year, school administrators told the Chronicle that housing waitlists are always lengthy, and this fall, over 8,800 undergraduates registered at the institution in rural Waller County. One thousand students were on the list in the autumn of 2023.

Recruiting the best of the best: According to President LeGrande, Prairie View authorities hope to increase student enrollment in strategic regions. They include international students, graduate students, and students who began but did not complete their college degrees. Additionally, the institution wants to enroll more students who placed in the top 25% of their high school graduating class.

A new childcare center: According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, 1 in 5 college students in the U.S. are estimated to be parents. Administrators at Prairie View A&M hope to build a childcare facility as part of their efforts to help students on their journey to graduation, potentially with the support of Whitlowe R. Green College of Education.

Journey to Eminence also expands on LeGrande's CARE team approach, which gives students additional academic, professional, and financial assistance to help them succeed in college. Increasing the amount of student grants available, interacting with teachers and staff, and engaging alumni might be further measures to improve student achievement.

Click here to read the full plan.