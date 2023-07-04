Rachel McAdams made a name for herself for starring in the romantic flick The Notebook. She has also starred in other successful films such as Doctor Strange, The Time Traveller's Wife, Mean Girls, About Time andSherlock Holmes, among many others. McAdams is also an Oscar Award nominee. Given McAdams' stellar acting career, have you ever wondered how a big time actress like her lives?

Well, wonder no more. This article features Rachel McAdams' $3.82 million home in Los Angeles, California.

McAdams hails from Canada. However, given that she takes up movie roles in Hollywood, it isn't a surprise that she picked up a home in Los Angeles. In fact, since 2016, McAdams has lived with partner Jamie Linden, with whom she shares two children.

Although it isn't known how much McAdams shelled out to purchase the property, sources say that the property is now valued at $3.82 million, as of this writing.

Here are some photos of Rachel McAdams' $3.82 million home in Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Originally constructed in 1949, it seems like the property has gone through renovations since then. McAdams' property sits on 0.35 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 3,862 square feet of living space, and includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The McAdams estate features tall ceilings, a good sized living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with high quality appliances and a media room. There's also plenty to like about the property's outdoor area.

The backyard features a swimming pool with a spa, a handful of parking spaces which should help the McAdams family store their vehicles and a couple of spaces that could be used for gardening, one of McAdams' favorite hobbies.

With amenities like these, her property like a good place for The Notebook star to relax and to rest away from hustle and bustle of Hollywood life.

McAdams is one of the most decorated actresses in Hollywood today. As a result, there is no question she can afford to live in a beautiful home like this one. McAdams has net worth of around $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Rachel McAdams' $3.82 million home in Los Angeles, California.