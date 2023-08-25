Rita Ora is a British singer who has made waves around the world. She has released several hit songs such as I Will Never Let You Down, Body on Me, Let You Love Me, Ritual, and many more. Ora is a Teen Choice Award nominee, Young Hollywood Award nominee, and a Black Reel Awards nominee.

Given Ora's success, have you ever wondered how a world-class singer like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Rita Ora's $3.6 million former home in West London.

Given that Ora is from London, it isn't surprising that she picked up a home in the area. However in 2022, roughly over a year after releasing her album Bang, the I Will Never Let You Down singer listed the same property in the market. In fact, Ora sold the home at a price of £3.3 million or approximately $3.6 million.

Here are some photos of Rita Ora's $3.6 million former home in West London.

Ora's home encompasses 1,905 square feet of living space. The duplex apartment includes three bedrooms and a pair of bathrooms.

Ora's former residence features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a section with an open floorplan that includes a formal dining area and a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a main bed suite with a luxurious bath.

Although most of the home's main features are indoors, the property still contains an outdoor space. At the terrace, Ora probably didn't have problems getting some fresh air. The roof terrace also contains a sitting area and enough space to do some gardening activities. Furthermore, the property is also surrounded by various trees.

Given the home's amenities, it isn't surprising as to why the Let You Love Me singer opted to live here. It seems like a good place fit for a world-class musician like Ora.

Ora is a highly accomplished musical artist with several notable songs under her belt. Ora also starred in Wonderwell, a movie released to digital platforms in June 2023. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Ora has a net worth of around $30 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that she can afford to live in a home like this.

Although Ora no longer owns this West London home, the Teen Choice Award nominee acquired a £7.5 million or around $8 million home also in London.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rita Ora's $3.6 million home in West London.