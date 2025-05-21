After suffering through one of the most tumultuous periods in recent memory with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback, the New York Jets have firmly turned over a new leaf, hiring Aaron Glenn away from the Detroit Lions to be their new head coach.

While the Jets' new head coach is defensive-minded, going from a cornerback with the organization to a certified leader of men who propelled an incredibly injured Lions unit deep into the playoffs, his decisions on the offensive side of the ball have turned eyes, too. Rodgers was replaced with Justin Fields. The offense was shored up with the back-to-back selections of Missouri tackle Armand Membou and LSU tight end Mason Taylor. And new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrom has a chance to prove he's every bit as good as his former mentor Ben Johnson, who got all of the credit in Detroit.

Detroit is so well-positioned that, in ESPN analyst Louis Riddick's opinion, the Jets should turn around almost overnight, to the point where Engstrom ‘getting cute‘ with the offense should be a firable offense.

“This team should be seriously, seriously improved, and their identity should be staring you right in the face. It should be absolutely like a no-brainer here. And if Tanner Engstrom was to come out there and go, ‘Hey, look, you know what we're going to do? We're going to go three wides and we're going to spread it out and put you in the gun and make you read the field,' fire him, fire him,” Riddick declared.

“This is, this is to me, one of the most easily constructed offenses in terms of philosophical approach of any team in the NFL. And this should be, hey, they know where their strengths are. We'll see what happens.”

Should the Jets commit to being a team that stresses opposing defenses with a strong run game that burns the clock and breaks down the opposing front? Or will Engstrom take a page from his predecessor's playbook and start coming up with creative options to attack the defense, from offensive line passes to fake botched snaps? While only time will tell, considering Breece Hall and Justin Fields are among the best rushing threats at their respective positions, Riddick's take is sound.