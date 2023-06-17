Steve Harvey is one of the most successful television hosts today. He is known for hosting several television programs such as Family Feud, Think Like a Man, You Got Served, and The Steve Harvey Show. Harvey has a Primetime Emmy Award nomination to his name. With Harvey's accomplishments, have you ever wondered how a successful television host like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Steve Harvey's $15 million mansion in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2020, Harvey starred in the television series Steve on Watch. But to reward himself, the Primetime Emmy Award nominee also decided to do some real estate shopping. As a result, Harvey fancied a luxurious Atlanta mansion. The mansion was previously owned by successful actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry. For the property purchase, Harvey shelled out $15 million.

Here are some photos of Steve Harvey's $15 million mansion in Atlanta, Georgia.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Harvey's Atlanta mansion is quite massive as the home itself encompasses 35,000 square feet of living space. The mansion includes seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It features a games room with a billiards pool table, a home gym, an indoor swimming pool, a spacious living room, a wine cellar, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a sizable dining area, a movie theater, and many others.

But while the home's interior has been great, the overall amenities don't stop there. The backyard features an outdoor swimming pool, an outdoor lounge area, a tennis court, and a spa area. With a mansion like this, it seems like the perfect place for the Family Feud host to unwind from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood life.

Steve Harvey certainly made a name for himself as one of the most decorated talk show hosts today. In fact, the Primetime Emmy Award nominee was even tapped to host the Miss Universe pageantry in 2015. Since then, he hosted the pageantry for five straight years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harvey has a net worth of around $200 million. As a result, it isn't a surprise that Harvey can afford to live in a luxurious estate like this one.

Apart from the Atlanta mansion, Harvey also owns a $1.1 million Texas mansion, which is currently for sale. In addition to this, he also resided in a rental mansion at Beverly Park. While staying there, the successful talk show host shelled out $100,000 on a monthly basis.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Steve Harvey's $15 million mansion in Atlanta, Georgia.