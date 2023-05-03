Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Steve Kerr was one of the best knockdown shooters in the NBA during his playing days. As a player, he won five NBA championships. After a solid NBA career, Kerr has successfully transitioned into a head coach of the Golden State Warriors. With him at the helm, the Warriors have won four NBA championships. Given Kerr’s decorated career as a player and coach, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Steve Kerr’s $7.35 million mansion in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco.

Fresh from coaching the Warriors into the franchise’s third title and second consecutive NBA championship of the decade, Kerr rewarded himself by splurging on a 4,000-square-foot home. The purchase made the nine-time NBA champion shell out $7.35 million from his pockets. Originally, the property was listed on the market for $5.8 million. This meant that Kerr paid around 25% more than the Presidio Heights home’s previous asking price.

Here are some photos of Steve Kerr’s $7.35 million mansion in Presidio Heights in San Francisco.

Photos courtesy of: The Mercury News

Kerr’s 4,000-square-foot Presidio Heights mansion is a three-story home that includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Originally constructed in the 1920s, the home has gone through renovations since then. It features a modern living room with a fireplace, a formal dining area, and a sleek-looking master bedroom. Aside from the home’s amenities, due to the home’s location, Kerr and his family can also easily enjoy breathtaking views of the Presidio and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge from his property.

Given that Kerr had a long playing career in the NBA and has established himself as one of the best coaches in the league today, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. During his playing days, Kerr earned around $15.8 million in NBA contracts alone.

Moreover, in the same year he took the Warriors to a championship and purchased this mansion in 2018, Kerr inked a massive contract extension. It’s unknown if his contract extension is bigger or similar to the initial five-year deal worth $25 million he received back in 2014. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kerr has a net worth of around $45 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Steve Kerr’s $7.35 million mansion in Presidio Heights in San Francisco.