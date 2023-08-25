Steven Seagal is famous for being one of the best action stars in Hollywood. He has starred in major films such as Under Siege, Above the Law, On Deadly Ground, Sniper: Special Ops, Fire Down Below, Half Past Dead, and many more.

Given Seagal’s accomplishments in the big screens, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Steven Seagal’s $3.4 million mansion in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Seagal made a name for himself for partaking in action-filled movies. But given the physical demands required to deliver memorable on-screen performances, the Fire Down Below star picked up a nice, cozy home in Scottsdale, particularly on Desert Mountain. However, it’s unknown how much Seagal paid for the home.

Nevertheless, the home is now available in the market. In fact, one can now live like the action star if you can cough up $3.4 million and be a short drive away from Arizona Cardinals games.

Here are some photos of Steven Seagal’s $3.4 million mansion in Scottsdale.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Originally constructed in 2001, Seagal’s mansion sits alongside a 600-square-foot guest house on 12 acres of land. The main house itself encompasses 8,000 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The mansion features tall glass walls, a spacious living room, a chef’s kitchen, a dining area, a movie theater, a master bedroom with a nice bathroom, and much more.

While most of the main features are found inside, the home’s amenities extend to the outdoors. The terrace is highlighted by an infinity swimming pool with a spa and a good amount of outdoor space for the new homeowner to get some fresh air. Furthermore, one can also enjoy beautiful views of the valley, the Chiricahua golf course and city views of Phoenix and Scottsdale from the home’s terrace.

A mansion like this not only allows the homeowner to live like the real-life Steven Seagal but also makes a perfect getaway home for the new resident.

Seagal was one of the best action stars during the peak of his acting career. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Seagal has a net worth of around $14 million. As a result, the Under Siege star can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Steven Seagal’s $3.4 million house in Scottsdale.