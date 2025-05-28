Lionel Messi can’t go anywhere without drawing a crowd, and this weekend proved it yet again. During the Inter Miami CF Academy’s Dreams Cup at Florida Blue Training Center, a young fan made a bold and reckless decision, per TMZ. He sprinted across the field, dodging one security guard who slipped trying to stop him, and made it all the way to Messi.

Wearing a No. 10 jersey and holding what looked like a Sharpie, the fan clearly wanted an autograph. But before anything could happen, another bodyguard stepped in, wrapped him up in a tight bear hug, and dragged him away from the tent where Messi and Luis Suarez were sitting. The fan appeared ready to walk off on his own, but staff members insisted on escorting him off the field.

To make matters more awkward, a second fan calmly approached Messi around the same time, but even his chill approach was met with a hard shove from security. These kinds of incidents might surprise most people, but for Messi, it's become a routine part of life. Fans chase moments. Messi draws mayhem.

On the pitch, Inter Miami needs answers fast

While the off-field spectacle grabbed headlines, Lionel Messi’s club is in a tough spot as they get ready to host CF Montreal. The visitors rank last in the Eastern Conference and second-to-last in the entire league, but that doesn't guarantee anything for Inter Miami right now. The club has managed just two wins in its last 10 matches across all competitions.

In that same stretch, they've lost five, drawn three, and conceded 23 goals while scoring only 16. The defensive lapses, coupled with a lack of rhythm, have pushed them down to seventh in the standings. With the FIFA Club World Cup around the corner, time is running out to build momentum and find a rhythm.

Wednesday's match is the first of two this week for Inter Miami. If they want to silence critics and settle the chaos, it starts by handling business against a bottom-tier Montreal squad.