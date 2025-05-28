Gilbert Arenas recently joined Matt Barnes on the All the Smoke podcast, where the two longtime friends shared personal stories and deep insights. Because of their longstanding bond, Barnes and Arenas moved easily through serious topics, including a rule Arenas says could save lives.

“You should never leave your home at a certain time,” Arenas said. “It doesn't make sense. There's nothing—nothing—out there. The worst cops in the world are waiting. They log in at 10 p.m. They know.”

That might have gone over the heads of some listeners, but not everyone missed the weight of what Arenas meant. For people of color, especially Black men, the message hit close to home.

Arenas didn’t stop there. “That’s when the shit happens. That’s what they want. The most aggressive minds are active at that time,” he continued. “They can’t tell the difference between who you are when they pull you over. So don’t even put yourselves in those situations.”

More Than a Warning, It's a Message

This wasn’t just an offhand comment. It may have doubled as a personal plea to his son, Alijah Arenas, who recently survived a frightening car crash in a Cybertruck. Thankfully, his Alijah is on the mend and should return to basketball soon. But Arenas’ words echoed beyond that one moment. They carried a larger message—one aimed at every young Black person trying to navigate life in America.

We've all seen how unpredictable police interactions can be for people of color. In many cases, just being in the wrong place at the wrong time can turn deadly. That’s why Arenas' advice to stay home after nightfall shouldn’t be dismissed. It’s not about fear, it’s about strategy and self-preservation.

And coming from someone who knows a thing or two about trouble, it’s worth paying attention. Gilbert Arenas isn’t just talking to talk. He’s grown, he’s seen things, and he’s lived to talk about it. His message wasn’t a lecture, it was a lifeline.