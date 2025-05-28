Mase and Cam'ron are staying out a recent development about Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna Lenee. Hunter and Lenee got married over the weekend, and they reportedly do not have a prenup in place. While the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie has not publicly spoken out to confirm the report, Mase and Cam'ron gave their two cents on the alleged reveal.

“Imma sit this one out,” Mase said on Monday's episode of their It Is What It Is podcast. “I think when it comes to the young lady, she does have like different things that have transpired. For me as a dad if that was my son, I would definitely be concerned.”

Cam responded to Mase, saying what he would feel comfortable with in that situation.

“They'll try to hit you with that s–t, ‘Why get a prenup if you really love me?'” Cam added. “…Do what you want, Travis, that's up to you. I'm signing a prenup unless shorty getting as much money as I get or more than me. If you're not getting more than me, you have to sign a prenup. It just works like that for me.”

Travis Hunter Defends Leanna Lenee Amid Drama

Mase and Cam's comments follow a serious of headlines that centered Hunter and Lenee's relationship. The couple announced their engagement last year and began their relationship in 2022. After Hunter won the Heisman trophy, Lenee was criticized when a video went viral of Deion Sanders appearing to tell her to stand up and applaud for her fiancé during the ceremony. In another incident, she seemingly looked frustrated while Hunter was doing a meet-and-greet with fans.

She later went viral for declaring Hunter was “not her type.” In a now-deleted TikTok, Lenee claimed that her original statement about how Hunter was “not her type” was taken out of context. She shared to her followers why she ghosted Hunter when he DM'ed her and it was because he had a girlfriend.

“I exited the message and he sat there until he was single. I don't do home-wrecking, I'm not a sidepiece, I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman 'cause I would never want it done to me,” she explained.

“I don't have a physical type. Period,” she continued. “No two men that I've previously dated look the same.”

Despite the backlash, Hunter defended Lenee and both decided to temporarily deactivate their social media handles. Shortly after a video resurfaced that appeared Lenee was dancing with another guy at a party went viral.

“I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl's been with me for five years. Y'all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man.”

He added, “Y'all hate on me and then y’all go hate on my girl. I feel the same pain that she feel. We're unseperable [sic], we’re with each other. If she hurting, of course I'm going to be hurting.”

Despite all the drama, things have been looking up for the couple. Hunter was the first round, second pick at the 2025 NFL Draft and will begin his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fall. He also recently went viral during his wedding reception when he surprised Lenee with a matte black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 800.