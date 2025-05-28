Taylor Swift will be in Miami this summer with Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is in training camp.

According to a source per PEOPLE, Swift will be staying with her boyfriend, whom she started dating in 2023 “to support and spend time” with him.

A photo circulated online of Kelce and Swift heading to dinner at Harry's Bar & Restaurant in West Palm Beach, Fla.

“Travis was working on Friday before his dinner date with Taylor,” says the source. “He left early to go meet her.”

A couple of photos of Kelce roaming around Miami working out and hanging out with his father, Ed Kelce, also surfaced as the two reportedly were furniture shopping for Travis' new home. The three-time Super Bowl champion recently rented a $20 million Miami mansion that has

Fans believed that Swift might be living with Kelce over the summer when the NFL star had a slip-up on his podcast.

“We've got chimneys and we've got furniture,” he told Jason and podcast guest Ryan Fitzpatrick in the latest New Heights episode with Jason Kelce.

The couple has been staying lowkey as they haven't attended any large events separately or together.

“They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it,” the insider told PEOPLE of the pair in April. “They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them.”

“They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight,” the source continued, adding that they are “very in sync” and that “Travis still seems very happy with Taylor.”

Fans Disappointed At Taylor Swift For Not Showing Up To AMAs

Swifties were left upset after they predicted that the singer would show up to the American Music Awards on Monday night, May 26. They were anticipating that Swift to announce Reputation (Taylor's Version).

“No Taylor Swift. No Sabrina Carpenter. No Olivia Rodrigo. No Gracie Abrams. No Chappell Roan,” one fan wrote of the missing stars from the award show.

No Taylor Swift. No Sabrina Carpenter. No Olivia Rodrigo. No Gracie Abrams. No Chappell Roan.#AMAs pic.twitter.com/BWw2QoOK6b — Tyler (@OldGoldenSnitch) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Me realising taylor swift isn’t even showing up to the #amas,” another fan wrote and attached a video of Regina George from Mean Girls.

One fan account just posted a photo of Swift sleeping since she didn't show up.

The Swifties suspicions were not out of nowhere as earlier this week, a few easter eggs began circulating. Fans noticed that she reorganized her website to: “Apparel, music, accessories and sale,” the titles read in order.

🚨| Taylor Swift’s official website now spells out AMAs! pic.twitter.com/raJjdV5iZc — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Another reason why fans thought Reputation is coming soon is because of the re-recorded version of “Look What You Me Do.” Swift's song was featured last week in The Handmaid's Tale season six episode.

Swift was nominated for six awards at the AMAs:

Favorite Pop Album, for “The Tortured Poets Department”

Collaboration of the Year, for “Fortnight” ft. Post Malone

Album of the Year, for “The Tortured Poets Department”

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Favorite Touring Artist

Artist of the Year

However, she did not receive one win. On the bright side, she is still has the most AMA wins in history, with 40.