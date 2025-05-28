While being a rock star like U2 singer Bono is used to the glitz and glamour, doing red carpets and interviews is somewhat new to him. He had to do them for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his Stories of Surrender film. One person who offered Bono advice was actor Russell Crowe.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bono recalled running into Crowe and asking for his advice. Simply put, Crowe is paid to act, so that's what he does during these appearances.

“He said, ‘I'm an actor, mate,'” Bono recalled of his encounter with Crowe. “I just act the kind of person that can do a red carpet and the talk shows. Just do it!' I'm like, ‘Genius!'”

The singer then recalled being “counseled” by his daughter, actress Eve Hewson, before appearing on Kimmel's show. She told him, “Dad, you've just got to bring it.”

After asking, “Bring what?” his daughter explained, “It. Just answer Jimmy's questions. None of the jazz conversation without full stops and commas, just answer his question, no false modesty — you're in the greatest rock and roll band on the planet this week — just stand up and take it.”

U2's Bono at Cannes

The advice was probably helpful before Bono went to Cannes. He was there for the film festival during the premiere of Bono: Stories of Surrender. The concert film depicts his solo tour.

In turn, he has been doing the rounds with press for the film. Crowe probably helped him prepare for such a unique experience. Bono has not appeared in many films — he last starred in Sing 2.

Bono: Stories of Surrender will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 30, 2025. A revised edition of his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, was released to tie in with the film's streaming premiere.

Now, U2 is back in the studio, working on their next album. While it does not have a release date, they are hard at work on it. Larry Mullen Jr., who missed the band's 40-date residency at the Sphere, is back with his bandmates in the studio.

U2 fans have been waiting for years for new material. Their last album of original material was released in 2017, that being Songs of Experience. In 2023, they released Songs of Surrender, an album of 40 re-recorded songs from their past albums.