50 Cent turned the Knicks vs. Pacers playoff game into his own theater of petty. Sitting courtside for Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, the Queens rap mogul stirred headlines once again; this time by posting a doctored Instagram photo of himself wearing a T-shirt that read “Free Diddy.” While the actual shirt he wore to the game was a Balmain piece, that didn’t stop him from flexing his online muscle. “Bro this game is crazy,” he wrote as the caption, under the image with the altered tee, per Billboard.

It was vintage 50—equal parts humor and heat. Marshawn Lynch, Tony Yayo, and Power stars Gianni Paolo and Kris Lofton joined in the fun, flooding the comments with reactions. Lynch dropped, “Dis ni**a too 2 too funni!!!! YesLawd.” Fans echoed the sentiment, with one noting, “I wonder how many people just gave up and told 50 ‘maaaan you got it bro…'”

But the joke wasn’t just for laughs. It came with sharp timing, too. Earlier that same day, during day 10 of Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial, the G-Unit general’s name came up in court. Capricorn Clark, a former assistant to Diddy, testified that Combs “had an issue with 50 Cent.” That revelation only added fuel to 50’s fire. “Oh my goodness itty bitty Diddy wants me Dead,” he wrote online. “I have to lay low, I think I’m gonna hide out at the playoff game tonight. LOL.”

Staying on Offense

This wasn’t 50’s first jab during Diddy’s legal storm. A week earlier, he posted another AI-generated image of himself in a “Free Diddy” tee and captioned it with “Free itty bitty Diddy! LOL.” Since the trial began, the rapper-turned-mogul has made Diddy’s courtroom drama a running theme on his socials.

After Cassie took the stand with allegations about how tightly Diddy controlled her management through James Cruz, 50 Cent pounced. Sharing a screenshot of the testimony, he wrote, “Diddy might get the chair after Cruz hit the stand!”

Although a death sentence isn’t actually on the table, 50’s not one to let facts get in the way of a good roast. For him, every development is a new opening. Whether it's a meme, caption, or courtside moment, he’s not wasting a second.