Josh Allen is rumored to get married to Hailee Steinfeld in the coming weeks, and according to Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Allen is “as confident and as calm, cool and collected as he always is.”

The Associated Press spoke to McDermott at the Bills' voluntary practice on Tuesday, May 27, and a reporter asked when was the wedding date which the coach responded, “Good try on that.”

In March, Bills' offensive lineman, Dion Dawkins, shared that the couple would be getting married on May 31.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal. And soon to come. May 31. It's happening,” Dawkins told NFL Network's Good Morning Football at the time.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are getting married on May 31, according to Dion Dawkins. 💍

However, this week, Dawkins backpedaled his answer when he was asked about details involving the quarterback and the Sinners actresses' upcoming nuptials.

“Is that coming up? I ain't know nothing about that,” Dawkins said on the Rich Eisen Show this week. “I have no idea what's going on. We're all here. We're all here in Buffalo, working out. I'll give those guys a FaceTime call and see how everything is going, but I have no idea. I have no idea.”

“I'm in the fog. I am currently in Orchard Park, and I'm focused on Hallmark, and I'm focused on eating a nice batch of wings today,” he added.

Eisen pressed him one more time about wedding details when he asked Dawkins what he would be giving Steinfeld and Allen for a wedding present.

“Josh can walk down the aisle in one piece, and be happy that he's walking down the aisle with all fingers and all toes,” Dawkins responded.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's Wedding

The couple got engaged back in November 2024 and according to a source from Us Weekly, they wanted to not take a long time to tie the knot.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway,” a source told Us Weekly back in March. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process, and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the source added. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

Allen and Steinfeld have had quite the year with the quarterback winning the NFL's Most Valuable Player award in 2024 which he accepted earlier this year.

“The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best,” he told reporters in December.

Steinfeld's Sinners movie which stars Michael B. Jordan and is directed by Ryan Coogler was No. 1 for three weeks and is generating Oscar buzz.

Sources also shared that they are very excited about their future together.

“They both are excited about starting a family and want that in the next few years,” the source revealed. “They both share the same values when it comes to parenting and having kids.”