Sugar Ray Leonard is a legendary boxer who has garnered 25 knockouts and 10 title wins in his career. He is also an Olympic gold medalist while representing the USA national team. With Leonard’s decorated career, have you ever wondered how a boxing great like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Sugar Ray Leonard’s $45 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

Initially retiring from boxing in 1991, after going down against Terry Norris, Leonard decided to acquire a Pacific Palisades mansion two years later. The purchase made the boxing great shell out an undisclosed amount of money. Fast forward to 2019, Leonard decided to list the same mansion on the market with an asking price of as high as $52 million. But with no takers, Leonard reduced the price to $46.5 million before putting it back in the market with an even lower price at $45 million.

Here are some photos of Sugar Ray Leonard’s $45 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of Dirt

Leonard’s $45 million mansion encompasses 16,773 square feet of living space. It includes eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. It features a spacious living room, antique floor tiles, arched windows, a decent dining room, a chef’s kitchen, a family room, a movie room, and many others.

Outside of Leonard’s home, the property’s backyard includes a swimming pool, a tennis court, and plenty of green spaces that are ideal for gardening. Furthermore, Leonard probably enjoyed breathtaking views of the ocean and the mountains. Furthermore, the home’s location is also ideal if you want to be near Beverly Hills. With the home’s amenities, it isn’t hard to see why a boxing champion like Leonard would opt to live here in order to unwind from the grueling demands of a professional world-class boxer.

Although now retired, Leonard can ultimately afford to live a lavish lifestyle. In fact, Leonard still works as a motivational speaker and made some appearances in the hit TV reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Leonard has a net worth of around $120 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Sugar Ray Leonard’s $45 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.