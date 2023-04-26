Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Tiger Woods is arguably the best player in terms of golf. He has ruled several tourneys including the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and the Masters Tournament. With several championships under his belt, have you ever wondered how a guy like Woods lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Tiger Woods’ $54 million mansion in Jupiter Island, Florida.

Back in 2006, the same year he ruled the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, Woods and his then wife Elin Nordegren acquired a 12-acre land property. Although it originally came with a 9,000 square foot mansion, the former married couple decided to tear it down to build a new one. The whole process cost Woods a total of $54 million. The mansion was finished roughly four years after Woods’ purchase. Unfortunately, the mansion also finished around the same time Woods and Nordegren were wrapping up their divorce. Furthermore, it was also just in time for Woods as the perfect place to recover, after suffering a gruesome leg injury in a car accident.

Here are some photos of Tiger Woods’ $54 million mansion in Jupiter Island, Florida.

Photos courtesy of The Sun

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Woods’ 12 acre land property is divided into two significant parts. One is Woods’ 3,300 square foot mansion and the other one is a 6,400 square foot multi-purpose building. Woods’ 3,300 square foot home features a spacious living room and entrance, wine storage, movie theater, a dining room with a fireplace, and a gaming room.

Outside of his home, apart from the multi-purpose building, Woods can enjoy plenty of green spaces. Moreover, his backyard includes a swimming pool, a tennis court, a dock for his boats, and a 3.5 acre golf course fit for the golfing legend. Aside from living in a luxurious home, the location also benefits Woods greatly. In fact, Woods’ popular sports bar and restaurant called The Woods is just nearby his residence in Jupiter Island.

Although Woods has faced a lot of drama off the golf course, he has found a way to get back in the game. Given that Woods has accomplished plenty in golf history, there’s no question that he’s also one of the highest paid athletes in history. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Woods has a net worth of $800 million. As a result, Woods can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Tiger Woods’ $54 million mansion in Jupiter Island, Florida.